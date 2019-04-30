Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Reportedly to Help Pay for Nigel Shelby's Funeral

Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat with his wife Gabrielle Union after the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on April 10, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are among a group of celebrities, including Janelle Monae and Ludacris, who have come together to help cover the costs for Nigel Shelby's funeral. 

TMZ Sports reported Wade and Union have chipped in to give Shelby a tombstone, funeral service and additional money to help support Shelby's mother. 

Per Raffy Ermac of Pride.com, Shelby took his own life on April 19 after being bullied for being gay. He was 15 years old and a student at Huntsville High School in Alabama. 

It's unclear how much Shelby's family received, but Rocket City Pride posted on Facebook that a GoFundMe account to help with costs had surpassed its goal of $26,000. 

Per TMZ, Shelby's memorial was held on Saturday at the Rock Family Worship Center in Huntsville before he was laid to rest. 