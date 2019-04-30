Gallows and Anderson, Bray Wyatt on Randy Orton, Lio Rush Update in WWE Roundup

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Gallows and Anderson's WWE Status After Move to Raw

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are reportedly still planning to depart WWE when their contracts expire in September.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), WWE officials decided to move Gallows and Anderson from SmackDown Live to Raw "a few weeks" ago, but they didn't announce it until Monday's episode of Raw.

Despite the fact that Gallows and Anderson were finally back on television in a match against The Usos, their status with the company reportedly has not changed.

In March, PWInsider reported that Gallows and Anderson turned down "multi-million-dollar deals" due to their desire to go elsewhere and get more exposure.

Gallows and Anderson made a big impact when they debuted for WWE in 2016 as a backup for AJ Styles, and they eventually went on to win the Raw Tag Team Championships. Since dropping the titles at WrestleMania 33, however, their usage has been inconsistent.

The fact that they are back on Raw with Styles suggests that a reformation of The Club could be in order to help The Phenomenal One beat Seth Rollins for the Universal title.

If that happens, then perhaps Gallows and Anderson can be convinced to stay in the coming months.

Wyatt Forgives Orton

In continuing with his character transformation, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter on Tuesday to forgive Randy Orton:

Wyatt brought up his feud with Orton from two years ago, which saw Orton join the Wyatt Family only to destroy it from within. Orton then burned down Wyatt's compound and beat him for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33.

On this week's Firefly Fun House, Wyatt once again asked for forgiveness from the fans for all of his past wrongdoings.

The exact direction of Wyatt's character remains unclear, but it seems as though he is using his new persona to gain trust before turning around and perhaps becoming more dastardly and evil than ever before.

If that is the case, then taking the gimmick to social media and getting as many eyes on it as possible is smart in terms of maximizing the reaction if and when he makes his turn.

It isn't likely that Wyatt and Orton will engage in another feud based off the tweet since Wyatt is technically a Raw Superstar and Orton is on SmackDown, but the callback is a good way to remind fans of what Wyatt has been up to in recent years.

Rush's Reported Backstage Heat

Lio Rush is reportedly the subject of backstage heat that is negatively impacting his status on Raw.

According to PWInsider (h/t Middleton), Rush was backstage for Monday's episode of Raw but did not appear on the show despite Bobby Lashley appearing on Miz TV and facing The Miz in a match.

As a result, there is reportedly talk of Rush getting sent back to NXT.

PWInsider is also reporting that Rush's heat stems from multiple issues, including him going against locker room etiquette by not "being at the Gorilla position backstage to provide water to talents as they returned after their matches, and carrying coolers and drinks into the hotels where talents were staying, to set up a common area where everyone could privately socialize together."

Also, Rush has reportedly brought friends and family members backstage without credentials and "blown off" advice from more seasoned members of the roster.

The 24-year-old Rush signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2017, but it wasn't long before he went from NXT to 205 Live. Rush then was moved into a role as Lashley's manager on Raw, which has afforded him ample mic time and in-ring opportunities.

His absence the past couple of weeks suggest that his partnership with Lashley may be over regardless of the circumstances, which could lead to a return to NXT or perhaps even 205 Live, which is in need of a talent infusion with Cedric Alexander moving to Raw and Buddy Murphy getting called up to SmackDown Live.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).