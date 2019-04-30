Kevin Durant Says James Harden Playing by the Rules, 'Not Cheating the Game'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

While it's become popular to criticize James Harden for chasing fouls, Kevin Durant doesn't think the reigning NBA MVP is doing anything wrong.

Per ESPN's Nick Friedell, Durant said Harden is "not cheating the game" because "he's playing within the rules of the game."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.