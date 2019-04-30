Sparks Guard Riquna Williams Arrested on Burglary, Aggravated Assault Charges

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams was arrested and charged with burglary and aggravated assault in Pahokee, Florida on April 22, according to Olivia Hitchcock of the Palm Beach Post.

According to that report, "[Palm Beach County] Sheriff's office records indicate she forced her way into a home off McClure Road [on the evening of Dec. 6] after hitting the door with a skateboard and attacked someone in the home with whom she had been in a relationship."

The fight was reportedly broken up by a man who lived at the residence and his son, and Williams left the home and went to her car, retrieving a gun. The man told authorities that Williams pointed the gun at him and said "you'll get all 18," per police records.

Williams has remained in jail, with bail set at $20,000.

Per that report, "Williams' ex told deputies she is known to carry a gun but hadn't been violent while they were dating."

According to a report from WPTV.com, the person Williams allegedly attacked was Alkeria Davis. Williams and Davis reportedly "dated on and off for five years, and most recently broke up one month earlier," and "Davis believed Williams was jealous and became violent."

Williams, 28, has spent six seasons in the WNBA with the Tulsa Shock (2012-15) and Sparks (2016-present).