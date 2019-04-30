Von Miller to Join NBC's 2019 Kentucky Derby Coverage as Lifestyle Correspondent

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller will serve as a lifestyle correspondent for NBC's coverage of the 2019 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday.

Mike Klis of 9News provided the update. Joe Stewart of Washington Insider passed along comments from Miller, who's become known for his colorful postgame attire, about the assignment.

"This will be the 145th year of the Derby and I feel like each year is bigger and more elaborate. It's a great combination of culture, fashion, sport, and the outside—all things I enjoy," Miller said.

NBC Sports has previously used other athletes, including former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, during its pre-race coverage in recent years.

Along with his football career, Miller has mainstream appeal after appearing on Season 22 of Dancing with the Stars. He finished in a tie for seventh, three spots behind NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown.

NBC picks up Saturday's action from Churchill Downs at 2:30 p.m. ET with undercard coverage. Post time for the Run for the Roses is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET.