Video: Ezekiel Elliott Comforts Young Fan Who Was Hit by Puck at Stars vs. Blues

Harry How/Getty Images

After a young fan got hit by a puck during Game 3 of the second-round playoff series between the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues on Monday, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott helped brighten their spirits.

Elliott went over, took a selfie and seemed to give the fan some encouragement:

Zeke has been a consistent presence in the crowd throughout the Stars' playoff run, and Monday wasn't the first time that he helped produce a viral moment.

Last week, Elliott's Cowboys teammate Dak Prescott showered him in popcorn much to the delight of those in attendance at the American Airlines Center:

Elliott may have been something of a good luck charm during the Stars' first-round series against the Nashville Predators, as Dallas went on to win in six games. Things haven't come quite as easily in the second round.

After evening the series at 1-1 on Saturday, the Stars fell 4-3 to St. Louis on Monday when Patrick Maroon scored with less than two minutes remaining for the Blues.

Elliott's next chance to cheer on the Stars will come Wednesday when Dallas hosts St. Louis in a pivotal Game 4.