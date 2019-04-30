Video: Ezekiel Elliott Comforts Young Fan Who Was Hit by Puck at Stars vs. Blues

Video: Ezekiel Elliott Comforts Young Fan Who Was Hit by Puck at Stars vs. BluesApril 30, 2019
After a young fan got hit by a puck during Game 3 of the second-round playoff series between the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues on Monday, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott helped brighten their spirits.
Elliott went over, took a selfie and seemed to give the fan some encouragement:
ESPN @espn
A young fan was hit by a puck so @EzekielElliott came over to comfort them👏 (via @NHL) https://t.co/7CLfwO8jNN
Zeke has been a consistent presence in the crowd throughout the Stars' playoff run, and Monday wasn't the first time that he helped produce a viral moment.
Last week, Elliott's Cowboys teammate Dak Prescott showered him in popcorn much to the delight of those in attendance at the American Airlines Center:
ESPN @espn
.@dak and @EzekielElliott are pretty fired up for the Dallas Stars playoff game 😂🍿 (via @DallasStars) https://t.co/QS1ESg0hN8
Elliott may have been something of a good luck charm during the Stars' first-round series against the Nashville Predators, as Dallas went on to win in six games. Things haven't come quite as easily in the second round.
After evening the series at 1-1 on Saturday, the Stars fell 4-3 to St. Louis on Monday when Patrick Maroon scored with less than two minutes remaining for the Blues.
Elliott's next chance to cheer on the Stars will come Wednesday when Dallas hosts St. Louis in a pivotal Game 4.