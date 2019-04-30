Former Chiefs RB Spencer Ware Reportedly Signs Contract with Colts

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware on Tuesday.

A sixth-round pick out of LSU in 2013, Ware started his career with the Seattle Seahawks before settling in with Kansas City in 2015.

As the team's lead tailback in 2016, he piled up a career-high 921 rushing yards, 447 receiving yards and five total touchdowns. Unfortunately for him, he missed the entire 2017 campaign after suffering a torn PCL during the preseason.

Ware showed potential in his first year post-injury. He once again proved capable of picking up yards in bunches, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 11.2 yards per reception in 2018. He recorded 246 rushing yards, 224 receiving yards and two scores.

According to Pro Football Focus' Scott Spratt, the 27-year-old Ware is just one of six NFL running backs to have managed 50 yards added as both a rusher and receiver since 2015.

Indianapolis' depth chart already featured Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins and Jonathan Williams.