Kentucky Derby 2019: Post Positions, Latest Vegas Odds and Picks After Post Draw

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2019

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, Joel Rosario rides Game Winner to victory in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Unbeaten Game Winner is among 362 3-year-old thoroughbreds made eligible during the early nomination period to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The 2019 Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday at Churchill Downs, with Omaha Beach the current favourite after Tuesday's post position draw was announced.

The world-famous race opens this year's Triple Crown series in the United States, and a competitive field will be on show in Louisville, Kentucky.

Omaha Beach grabbed a favourable post position at No. 12, and this is the perfect place for the runner in the middle of the field.

The central posts remain the most desirable in the 20-horse race. 

       

Post Positions and Latest Odds

                           

Picks and Preview

ELMONT, NEW YORK- JUNE 09: Justify with Mike Smith up wins the Belmont Stakes and Triple Crown for trainer Bob Baffert at Belmont Park Racetrack on June 09, 2018 in Elmont, New York (Photo by Horsephotos/Getty Images)
Horsephotos/Getty Images

Four horses lead the way in the betting in the 145th edition of the Kentucky Derby.

Omaha Beach and Game Winner have emerged as the early favourites, with Roadster and Improbable close behind, according to the race's official Twitter account.

Arkansas Derby winner Omaha Beach narrowly defeated Improbable at Oaklawn Park on April 13, boosting the confidence in his ability to claim victory Saturday.

Roadster has the form and engine to attract additional backing on race day. There should be little in the betting as the three-year-old line-up gets set to compete.

The pre-race favourite has won the race for six consecutive years, but the streak could be broken with a competitive set of runners in great form.

DEL MAR, CA - JULY 28: 13th Triple Crown winner Justify is ceremonially paraded for fans after being retired from racing at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on July 28, 2018 in Del Mar, California. Justify's trainer Bob Baffert said ankle inflammation was the r
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Bob Baffert-trained Roadster will have been given meticulous preparation, with the veteran hoping to repeat his phenomenal success with last year's Triple Crown winner, Justify.

Baffert is a five-time Kentucky Derby winner as a trainer. The 66-year-old also captured the Triple Crown with American Pharoah in 2015, and with Game Winner and Improbable part of his stable, the Arizona-born trainer has an excellent chance of further success.

Roadster was drawn in the difficult No. 17 post. The position rarely has produced a winner of this race, giving Omaha Beach the advantage.

                    

Winning Pick: Omaha Beach

Place Pick: Game Winner