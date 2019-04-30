Kentucky Derby 2019: Post Positions, Latest Vegas Odds and Picks After Post Draw

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The 2019 Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday at Churchill Downs, with Omaha Beach the current favourite after Tuesday's post position draw was announced.

The world-famous race opens this year's Triple Crown series in the United States, and a competitive field will be on show in Louisville, Kentucky.

Omaha Beach grabbed a favourable post position at No. 12, and this is the perfect place for the runner in the middle of the field.

The central posts remain the most desirable in the 20-horse race.

Post Positions and Latest Odds

Picks and Preview

Four horses lead the way in the betting in the 145th edition of the Kentucky Derby.

Omaha Beach and Game Winner have emerged as the early favourites, with Roadster and Improbable close behind, according to the race's official Twitter account.

Arkansas Derby winner Omaha Beach narrowly defeated Improbable at Oaklawn Park on April 13, boosting the confidence in his ability to claim victory Saturday.

Roadster has the form and engine to attract additional backing on race day. There should be little in the betting as the three-year-old line-up gets set to compete.

The pre-race favourite has won the race for six consecutive years, but the streak could be broken with a competitive set of runners in great form.

Bob Baffert-trained Roadster will have been given meticulous preparation, with the veteran hoping to repeat his phenomenal success with last year's Triple Crown winner, Justify.



Baffert is a five-time Kentucky Derby winner as a trainer. The 66-year-old also captured the Triple Crown with American Pharoah in 2015, and with Game Winner and Improbable part of his stable, the Arizona-born trainer has an excellent chance of further success.

Roadster was drawn in the difficult No. 17 post. The position rarely has produced a winner of this race, giving Omaha Beach the advantage.

Winning Pick: Omaha Beach

Place Pick: Game Winner