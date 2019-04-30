Adrien Rabiot's Mother Says Nasser Al-Khelaifi Has 'Instilled a Poison' at PSG

VI-Images/Getty Images

The mother and agent of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot says club chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has "instilled a poison" in the team with his treatment of the player.

Rabiot has not been in action since December and is set to leave the Ligue 1 giants at the end of the season when his contract expires. PSG banished him from the first team after it was made clear he would not be signing an extension at the Parc des Princes.

While PSG coasted to the Ligue 1 title, they were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League at the last-16 stage and were defeated by Rennes in the Coupe de France final on Saturday. Veronique Rabiot told Agence France-Presse on Sunday that Al-Khelaifi has to shoulder some responsibility (h/t ESPNFC):

"The president [Al-Khelaifi] has made a completely unfair decision and everybody knows that. By doing this, he has instilled a poison in his team, which has done its work over the past five months—Nasser has broken his own team up because he forgot about the human factor."

"When you make decisions in life, there are short, medium and long-term consequences. Failing to understand that when you are the president of a football club is to not know football, nor football players. Above all, it shows that you do not know men."

Despite their Ligue 1 success, the campaign will be considered a disappointment for PSG, as they once again failed to make strides in Europe. Throughout the campaign, their lack of options in central midfield have been a big problem too.

PSG signed Leandro Paredes in the January transfer window from Zenit Saint Petersburg for €40 million (£34.4 million), although he's not impressed yet. As relayed by Get French Football News, according to reports in France he is yet to convince some team-mates:

In Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG have firepower to match any outfit in European football. The issues they've had tend to be further back in the team, with the midfield unable to get a grip of games and the defence far too easy to breach for opposition forwards.

Had Rabiot been part of the squad, there's no doubt he would have been a help. Despite his dispute with PSG, his all-action play added a different dimension to the team.

The France international looks after the ball well:

As relayed by French football journalist Jeremy Smith, L'Equipe reported there are going to be big changes to the squad this summer:

It's not yet clear where Rabiot will be playing his football next season, although he has been linked with some major clubs.

According to Jean Palacios of AS on Friday, there was some interest in the 24-year-old from Real Madrid, although the player's salary demands and manager Zinedine Zidane's desire to pursue other targets are said to have scuppered any chance of a deal.