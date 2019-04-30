WWE Rumors: The Revival Offered 5-Year Contracts Worth $500K Per Year

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE is reportedly going to great lengths to keep its existing talent from leaving the company, and that includes offering a big-money contract to one of the top teams on Raw.

According to Fightful and Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), WWE offered Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival five-year contracts worth $500,000 per year.

The Revival reportedly rejected the offers amid rumors that they are unhappy in WWE.

In January, multiple publications reported that Dawson and Wilder had requested their release from WWE. Per Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, The Revival wanted out because of "how little time and respect the [tag team] division is given."

The Revival were not released, and they were instead given a run as Raw Tag Team champions, which ended with a loss to Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins at WrestleMania 35.

Satin reported that Dawson and Wilder still have a "decent amount of time" left on their WWE contracts.

Given the emergence of All Elite Wrestling as a potential competitor, it seems unlikely that WWE will willingly release much talent, and there are whispers that they are looking to re-sign talent simply so other companies like AEW can't have them.

According to Middleton, former WWE and current AEW announcer Jim Ross said in a recent interview that WWE signed an "undercard performer who's not currently on TV" to a $500,000 extension to prevent them from wrestling elsewhere.

The Revival are used fairly regularly on WWE programming, including Monday's episode of Raw, which saw them enter into a feud with The Usos after The Usos took video of Wilder shaving Dawson's back. Later in the show, The Revival lost to Ryder and Hawkins.

If Dawson and Wilder do intend to leave WWE whenever their contracts are up, putting over other teams on Raw will likely continue to be the rule rather than the exception on the coming weeks and months.

