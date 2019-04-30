Kentucky Derby 2019 Post Positions: Complete Listing for Every Horse

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The post positions for Saturday's 145th running of the Kentucky Derby were officially drawn Tuesday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, with favorite Omaha Beach landing the No. 12 position.

Here is a rundown of where all 20 horses will be starting in the 2019 Run for the Roses, along with their jockeys and trainers, respectively:

1. War of Will: Tyler Gaffalione, Mark Casse, 20-1

2. Tax: Junior Alvarado, Danny Gargan, 20-1

3. By My Standards: Gabriel Saez, W. Bret Calhoun, 20-1

4. Gray Magician: Drayden Van Dyke, Peter Miller, 50-1

5. Improbable: Irad Ortiz Jr., Bob Baffert, 6-1

6. Vekoma: Javier Castellano, George Weaver, 20-1

7. Maximum Security: Luis Saez, Jason Servis, 10-1

8. Tacitus: Jose Ortiz, Bill Mott, 10-1

9. Plus Que Parfait: Ricardo Santana Jr., Brendan Walsh, 30-1

10. Cutting Humor: Corey Lanerie, Todd Pletcher, 30-1

11. Haikal: Rajiv Maragh, Kiaran McLaughlin, 30-1

12. Omaha Beach: Mike Smith, Richard Mandella, 4-1

13. Code of Honor: John Velazquez, Claude R. McGaughey III, 15-1

14. Win Win Win: Julian Pimentel, Michael Trombetta, 15-1

15. Master Fencer: Julien Leparoux, Koichi Tsunoda, 50-1

16. Game Winner: Joel Rosario, Bob Baffert, 5-1

17. Roadster: Florent Geroux, Bob Baffert, 6-1

18. Long Range Toddy: Jon Court, Steve Asmussen, 30-1

19. Spinoff: Manny Franco, Todd Pletcher, 30-1

20. Country House: Flavien Prat, Bill Mott, 30-1

While the starting post doesn't ensure anything for a horse, history suggests that some spots are far more fruitful than others.

The fifth post has produced the most winners with 10, which could be good news for Improbable. Meanwhile, no horse has ever won from the 17th starting position. Roadster will look to buck that trend.

Although the 2019 Kentucky Derby boasts a deep and competitive field, a few horses have emerged as the top contenders in the weeks leading up to the event.

Omaha Beach represents trainer Richard Mandella's best chance to win a Triple Crown race for the first time in his illustrious career. Omaha Beach has won three races in a row, including the Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby.

Jay Privman of Daily Racing Form liked what he saw out of Omaha Beach during his workout last week:

The Bob Baffert-trained Roadster is also a horse to watch. He is somewhat inexperienced with only four career races, but he has won three times, including the Santa Anita Derby.

Baffert has another top-flight horse in Game Winner, who won the Del Mar Futurity, American Pharoah Stakes and Breeders' Cup Juvenile before finishing second in the Rebel Stakes and Santa Anita Derby.

Game Winner's only losses came to Omaha Beach and Roadster, but he beat Roadster in the Del Mar Futurity, which suggests he is capable of hanging with the top colts in Louisville.

Baffert has a third horse entered in the form of Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby runner-up Improbable, and as of last week, he felt good about the condition of all three of his contenders:

The 2019 Kentucky Derby has one of the best storylines in recent memory, with Mandella having a chance to win his first Kentucky Derby behind Omaha Beach, while Baffert will have three legitimate opportunities to win his sixth.

As always, it is possible that another horse could emerge from the field to disrupt the expected coronation of either Mandella or Baffert.

The wait will come to an end Saturday when the 145th Kentucky Derby commences with a post time of 6:50 p.m. ET.