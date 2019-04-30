Paul Scholes: Paul Pogba Living in 'Fantasy World' Amid Man United Exit Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has accused the club's midfielder Paul Pogba of "living in a fantasy world."

While Pogba has been a regular goalscorer for the Red Devils in 2018-19, he has received criticism for some below-par performances of late, with the team struggling for victories.

The Frenchman was also recently criticised by former United skipper Roy Keane. Speaking to Premier League Productions (h/t Anthony Hay of the MailOnline), Scholes said he feels as though Pogba would benefit from having that kind of figure next to him on the field and added that the team need clarity over his future:

"There's confusion in midfield. Is Pogba going to stay or go? ...

"We all know Paul, we talk about potential, but he's 26 years of age, he's got to start producing it week in, week out. You're going to be losing a player who you know can be world class.

"He could be a player who needs a Bryan Robson or a Roy Keane next to him just to give him a little rollicking every now and then. If he doesn't get that he just carries on in his own little fantasy world, thinking he's the best."

Scholes cited Keane, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruud van Nistelrooy as players who have left Old Trafford, but the team were able to move on regardless.

According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid are confident of signing Pogba this summer. L'Equipe (h/t AS) reported the player has made it clear he would like to leave the Red Devils in the upcoming window to work under Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Here is a reminder of what Keane had to say about Pogba during Sky Sports' coverage of the recent Manchester derby:

Pogba was asked about the criticism he has received following United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

"There's no problem," he said to RMC Sport (h/t Rob Dawson of ESPN FC). "They're paid to say things in front of the camera. I'm just focused on what happens on the pitch."

While Pogba has been inconsistent this season, he's made some big contributions for United, with 13 goals and nine assists registered in the Premier League. He was recently named in the PFA Team of the Year too.

Although his inclusion raised some eyebrows, football writer Chris Winterburn can see why he was included:

The links to Madrid don't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. For United, his ability to create and score goals from central midfield will be a big challenge to replace.

Selling Pogba would leave manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a difficult position in his first summer in charge. However, if the club are taking a long-term view to their development, taking a substantial offer for a player who wants a transfer may be a smart move.