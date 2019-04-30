Manchester United, City, PSG, Juventus Want Tanguy Ndombele, Says Lyon President

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has said he would be open to selling the club's star midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to Juventus but confirmed there are a number of high-profile clubs from across Europe chasing the player's signature.

Ndombele has established himself as one of European football's rising stars in the past couple of seasons, and it's no shock to read reports linking him to some of the biggest teams in the game.

Speaking to Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), Aulas said there was interest from Juventus in the France international as well as a number of other sides but added he would prefer to sell the player to the Serie A club if all those interested offered the same amount:

"It's true that Juventus are after Ndombele. But there's also Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Manchester City. I'd honestly like to see Ndombele at Juventus with [Miralem] Pjanic, a player we launched at Lyon and who I'm still very attached to.

"We'll see what happens. I won't talk about money. Economic parameters are the priority when selling players, but I’d like to sell him to Andrea Agnelli if all the offers were the same."

In addition to the teams mentioned by Aulas, Real Madrid are also said to be keen on signing Ndombele. According to Manu Sainz of AS, Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of the Lyon star, and the club are hopeful they could strike a deal with Lyon between €70 million and €80 million.

Given the teams said to be interested in securing his signature, it would be a surprise if Ndombele didn't move on this summer.

While his performances have been up and down in Ligue 1 this season, in the UEFA Champions League Ndombele shone, as he was one of the best midfielders in the group stage of the tournament:

Tifo Football had a closer look at Ndombele's best attributes:

If Juventus were to land the player, they would be well stocked in midfield next term. Not only do they have Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Emre Can and Rodrigo Bentancur, they have also agreed to sign Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal.

While there are differences to their game, stylistically there are a lot of similarities in the way Ndombele and Ramsey operate. Both seek to carry the ball through midfield and get into dangerous positions on the edge of the area.

One trait the Welshman does have an edge over the Lyon star is in his goalscoring, as Ndombele has yet to find the net in Ligue 1 this term:

Even so, at 22 there is still plenty of developing for Ndombele to do, and the calibre of clubs listed by Aulas is a testament to the talent he has.

If Juventus were to secure his signature, Ndombele would be another excellent option in midfield for manager Massimiliano Allegri. Getting any deal completed is unlikely to be straightforward for the Italian champions, though, given the costs and the competition involved.