Manchester United 'Seriously Considering' Rio Ferdinand as Sporting Director

Rio Ferdinand has reportedly held talks with Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward about becoming the club's sporting director.

According to Laurie Whitwell of the Daily Mail, the Glazer family, who own United, believe now could be the right time to get Ferdinand back at the club in a senior role.

Whitwell added Woodward is "seriously considering" the former centre-back for the sporting director role "to guide transfer strategy and oversee negotiations while being in tune with the manager."

Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher and current first-team coach Mike Phelan have also been linked with the job.

Sam Allardyce, a stalwart of Premier League management over the last two decades, also suggested former United captain Bryan Robson, adding Ferdinand could be too inexperienced:

An advantage Ferdinand, 40, does have is that he only recently stopped playing at a high level.

The 81-time England international retired from senior club football in 2015 after a season with Queens Park Rangers.

He spent the bulk of his career with United, where he established himself as one of the world's best centre-backs while winning six Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League between 2002 and 2014.

Ferdinand has remained in the game since hanging up his boots, working as a pundit on BT Sport.

If United appoint a sporting director in the summer, the successful candidate will need to work well alongside manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ferdinand played with the Norwegian at United between 2002 and 2007, and he has publicly backed his former team-mate since he succeeded Jose Mourinho in the top job at Old Trafford:

The fact the pair already have a relationship is likely one of the key reasons Woodward sees Ferdinand as a potential candidate for the sporting director role.

United's squad requires a big rebuild this summer if they are to compete for the Premier League title next season and beyond, so having a recruitment team that works well together will be crucial.