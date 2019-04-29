WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Men, Women's Raw Ladder Match Participants Revealed

Credit: WWE.com

With the aid of Alexa Bliss, Raw laid out its representatives for the two Money in the Bank matches at the pay-per-view of the same name May 19.

On the men's side, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin will be vying for the MITB briefcase. Bliss, Dana Brooke, Natalya and Naomi will carry the flag for WWE's flagship show in the women's bout.

Now, the ball is in SmackDown Live's court to fill out the remaining eight spots.

So far, the Money in the Bank matches feature a nice mix of former winners (Corbin, Strowman and Bliss) and stars looking to break through.

The match arguably works best when it sets the stage for a fresh wrestler to enter the world title scene. It's not as if the likes of John Cena and Randy Orton needed another championship reign or the structural advantage the MITB briefcase provides.

Right now, there isn't a clear favorite in the men's or women's fields, so it's anybody's guess as to how the PPV shakes out next month.