Red Brand Fails to Deliver with Money in the Bank Hype and More WWE Raw Fallout

AJ Styles delivered a Phenomenal Forearm to Seth Rollins, driving the universal champion through a table to cap off the show. The brand's four participants for both the men's and women's ladder matches at Money in the Bank were announced. The Miz and Shane McMahon continued their feud.

Yet, despite all of that, Raw still felt flat and unenergetic.

Those are two adjectives that have come to define the red brand in this era of WWE programming. A lack of urgency, too much of the same and uninteresting creative have plagued the flagship show and taken it from "must see" to "I'll check it out eventually" television.

Monday's show was a slow, steady show that featured the feuds Raw wants to highlight en route to Money in the Bank but failed miserably in giving fans a reason to care about any of them.

There was the tired pull-apart brawl, the contract signing that ended with a table spot and the booking of a pay-per-view gimmick bout on a show already jam-packed with them.

At a time when the creative team should be experimenting, coming up with new and interesting in the wake of the Superstar Shake-Up, the only thing fresh about the show is a few of the faces that have not been on the red brand in a while.

Otherwise, everything and everyone feels interchangeable.

That is not at all the reputation the most storied show in WWE history wants, or can afford to, earn this soon after WrestleMania.