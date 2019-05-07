WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 7

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Monday Night Raw was not quite ready for the invention of the Wild Card rule with four wrestlers from SmackDown Live allowed to appear on the red brand each week. Conversely, each week now, four wrestlers from Raw can appear on the blue brand each week.

While the long term implications may be the complete end of the brand split, right now it has set up for potentially exciting or unnecessary moves each week. This was only the beginning of a fascinating experiment.

While no one knew who from Raw would appear on SmackDown, it was announced which stars on the blue brand would make an impact this week. Kevin Owens was set to response to Kofi Kingston's attack on him from last week.

Shane McMahon promised to announce the new SmackDown tag team champions after The Hardy Boyz were forced to vacate the titles due to the brutal attack of Lars Sullivan on Jeff Hardy.

Two big matches were also expected with Ali vs. Andrade while Charlotte Flair teamed with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to face Bayley, Ember Moon and Carmella.

With exciting set ups but major question marks looming over the brand, the May 7 edition of SmackDown felt surprisingly make or break for WWE.