WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 7
Monday Night Raw was not quite ready for the invention of the Wild Card rule with four wrestlers from SmackDown Live allowed to appear on the red brand each week. Conversely, each week now, four wrestlers from Raw can appear on the blue brand each week.
While the long term implications may be the complete end of the brand split, right now it has set up for potentially exciting or unnecessary moves each week. This was only the beginning of a fascinating experiment.
While no one knew who from Raw would appear on SmackDown, it was announced which stars on the blue brand would make an impact this week. Kevin Owens was set to response to Kofi Kingston's attack on him from last week.
Shane McMahon promised to announce the new SmackDown tag team champions after The Hardy Boyz were forced to vacate the titles due to the brutal attack of Lars Sullivan on Jeff Hardy.
Two big matches were also expected with Ali vs. Andrade while Charlotte Flair teamed with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to face Bayley, Ember Moon and Carmella.
With exciting set ups but major question marks looming over the brand, the May 7 edition of SmackDown felt surprisingly make or break for WWE.
Kofi Kingston Offers AJ Styles and Sami Zayn a WWE Championship Opportunity
AJ Styles was the first wrestler to cross brand lines followed quickly by Sami Zayn, calling out The Phenomenal One for his toxic ego. Kofi interrupted to challenge Styles to a match even putting his WWE Championship on the line, but Zayn wasn't having it.
The Underdog from the Underground wanted that title shot instead with The New Day leader stating he would fight either man for his title that was willing to step up.
Backstage, KO announced he had decided to not make an appearance on SmackDown this week. Instead, he was leaving to celebrate his birthday. It was then announced that Kofi would fight Styles and Zayn in a triple threat.
Grade
B
Analysis
The talent involved elevated a fairly flat stock opening segment. Everyone talked a bit with nothing resolved to set up a match later in the night. While the idea of Kofi vs. Styles vs. Zayn was promising, this continues to show WWE breaking its own rules with Raw stars competing for the SmackDown world title.
The problem with the Wild Card rule was also displayed as WWE chose not to go with a scheduled appearance by Owens, relying on Raw stars instead.
Ali vs. Andrade
Ali talked about the opportunity of finally getting back to the top of WWE in a pretaped interview. Zelina Vega and Andrade taunted the Heart of SmackDown Live on their way to the ring for this match.
The two athletic stars went back and forth in the match only for Randy Orton to run in and ruin the contest, causing a disqualification when he attacked Ali. He hit RKOs on both men and stood tall.
Results
Ali def. Andrade by disqualification
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a fantastic match for a few minutes that happened more during the commercial break than on air, and The Viper's interference cut them off before they even got close to a climax.
Hopefully, we will eventually get to see these two go all out, but it was not here for no reason other than WWE not wanting to give more time to actual wrestling on this show.
The Usos vs. Daniel Bryan for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships
A video package was shown for Roman Reigns, putting over the career highlights of The Big Dog from his debut with The Shield to his return from leukemia and move to SmackDown Live.
His primary rival on the blue brand Shane O'Mac then came out to crown the new SmackDown tag team champions. McMahon announced that Daniel Bryan and Rowan would be the new champions, but The Usos interrupted to state that they wouldn't stand for the heels not earning the titles.
Boy Wonder decided the former champions were right, and he would have The Usos fight Bryan and Rowan for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. While Jimmy and Jey pushed the new tag team, Rowan took this match with the Iron Claw for the win.
Results
Bryan and Rowan def. Usos by pinfall to become the new SmackDown tag team champions
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was the best way this situation could have gone. The tag team championships are now on a recognizable team in an otherwise disappointing division that should help elevate the talent around them until certain teams are ready to take that next step.
The Usos had a good match with Bryan and Rowan that showed that the new heel team will work well together as a unit. This was as good as Rowan has looked since he has returned.
The Miz Attacks Shane McMahon Once Again
Shane tried to make another announcement involving the Money in the Bank ladder matches. However, The Miz arrived to attack him from behind. He sent Shane O'Mac reeling until The B-Team got involved and distracted The A-Lister long enough for Shane to lay him out.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This feud has more heat than any other rivalry in WWE right now, and it's a shame that WWE is just ruining it by repeating the same segment over and over again. At this point, the whole angle is just Miz repeatedly attacking Shane as he runs away until we get to Money in the Bank.
The segment worked out for the most part, but it would have helped more if Shane's involvement with the SmackDown tag team division tied into this second segment.
If The B-Team had been named champion or Shane and Elias were announced as champions, it would have had more impact for Miz to attack. It would have been worse for the blue brand long term though, so it's good that WWE avoided that angle.
Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Carmella and Ember Moon
In another switch from the originally announced segment ahead of SmackDown, Moon and Carmella fought Rose and Deville in a match where the heels looked far more in sync throughout. The Golden Goddess took the win over The War Goddess with The Bed of Roses.
Afterward, Paige announced that Kairi Sane and Asuka would run through the women's tag team division by first taking down Rose and Deville next week.
Results
Rose and Deville def. Moon and Carmella by pinfall
Grade
C
Analysis
It's clear lately more than ever why WWE refuses to announce matches and segments ahead of time as the booking changes repeatedly. This was an odd move as the two biggest stars in the match were taken out, leaving a short and unexciting match for the night.
Rose and Deville are a better tag team than they are individual stars at this point in their careers, and it's good to see them picking up wins as a unit in a division that needs challengers. However, they may quickly lose steam to give Asuka and Sane momentum.
WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn
Zayn took over this match by playing the other two faces against each other, but The Phenomenal One and WWE champion refused to stay down. They fought back into this match with Styles injuring his knee but still fighting through to attempt to capture his third world title.
After Kofi hit Styles with a Trouble in Paradise, KO snuck up on Xavier Woods and attacked him to set up The Underdog from the Underground to hit a trio of Blue Thunder Bombs on Kofi for nearfalls. However, the champion caught Zayn with a Trouble in Paradise to win.
Kofi promised there would be "hell to pay" for Owens at Money in the Bank.
Results
Kofi def. Styles and Zayn by pinfall to retain the WWE Championship
Grade
A
Analysis
Commercial breaks can hamper even the best matches, but Kofi, Styles and Zayn made the most of their spotlight. This triple threat was excellent from start to finish and really did wonders for Kofi as a champion and Zayn as a legitimate challenger.
The WWE champion has already elevated himself as champion with his performances and has so far been the biggest beneficiary of the Wild Card rule. He is coming off as an all-star world champion, the best title holder in the company right now.
Meanwhile, while Zayn was embarrassed on Raw, the blue brand allowed him to stand out as a legitimate top heel as he should be given his talent.