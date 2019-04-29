2019 NBA Playoffs Odds: Warriors, Raptors Favored to Meet in Finals

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors will be the ones left standing between the Golden State Warriors and a three-peat in the NBA Finals if Las Vegas is to be believed.

According to Caesars Palace, the Raptors are favored to win the Eastern Conference at plus-120 (bet $100 to win $120). The Warriors are favored to win the Western Conference at minus-300, meaning bettors have to gamble $100 just to win $33.33 back.

There's not much potential return for gambling on one of the greatest dynasties in league history, especially since that team is already ahead 1-0 in its second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets.

That Golden State is the favorite in the West is no surprise given its roster and historical dominance. While the future may be murky with Klay Thompson set to become a free agent this offseason and Kevin Durant a potential free agent (because of his player option for 2019-20, per Spotrac), it still features the likes of Durant, Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in its crunch-time rotation.

That's four potential Hall of Famers anchoring a team that has won three of the last four championships and will enjoy home-court advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs.

As for the East, the Raptors have better odds than the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in large part because the Bucks have their hands full with the Boston Celtics.

Boston dominated Game 1 of the teams' second-round series, holding Giannis Antetokounmpo to 7-of-21 shooting in a 112-90 win. As inconsistent as the Celtics were during the regular season, they still reached the Eastern Conference Finals last year while Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward were sidelined.

Boston looked like the veteran and playoff-tested group it is against Milwaukee in Game 1.

If the Celtics beat the Bucks, the Raptors would have home-court advantage in a hypothetical Eastern Conference Finals and a potential showdown with the Warriors.

Toronto swept Golden State during the regular season, so it would be no sure thing for Durant and Co. to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the third consecutive year.