Daryl Morey Points out Warriors HC Steve Kerr's Past Criticism of NBA Refs

Pat Sullivan/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets aren't happy with how Game 1 of their Western Conference Semifinals playoff series against the Golden State Warriors was officiated.

And while some people aren't interested in hearing Houston's complaints, the team's general manager, Daryl Morey, pointed out Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr's has complained about referees in the past himself.

Morey appeared to be responding to Kerr taking a jab at the Rockets by pantomiming a flop and saying "the focus should be on two teams who played extremely hard" rather than on officiating when he spoke to reporters on Monday:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.