Wilt Chamberlain 100-Point Game Scorer's Sheet Sells for over $214K at Auction

PAUL VATHIS/Associated Press

A collector spent $214,579 for a piece of NBA history, buying the official scorer's sheet from Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game, according to TMZ Sports.

The historic item is from the game in which the Philadelphia Warriors star set the still-standing NBA record for points in a game on March 2, 1962, against the New York Knicks. Chamberlain also autographed the card after the game, adding to its value.

SCP Auctions estimated that it would fetch $100,000 at auction but the eventual sale more than doubled the projection.

"This scoresheet, with such well-documented provenance, may be the most important, authentic piece that collectors ever have a chance to acquire," SCP Auctions Director Brendan Wells said. "It certainly got the price it deserves."

It's definitely an item that every NBA fan can appreciate, even those without the means to purchase it for themselves.