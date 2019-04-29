Gareth Bale '100 Per Cent Committed' to Real Madrid, Says Player's Agent

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has said the winger remains "100 percent committed" to Real Madrid following comments from manager Zinedine Zidane suggesting his player is not focused at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Wales international disappointed in Sunday's embarrassing 1-0 defeat at Rayo Vallecano, after which Zidane questioned Bale's concentration and told reporters they would "have to ask him" about his focus.

But Barnett told BBC Wales Sport the 29-year-old remains loyal to the club he joined in 2013: "Gareth is 100 per cent committed to Real Madrid."

There have been fears Zidane's return to the helm in March would spell the end of Bale's career at Real. Barnett appeared on TalkSport in March and reiterated it was Bale's intention to see out his contract, and the agent appeared to cement that idea on Monday, adding: "Nothing has changed."

Raphael Varane also started in the 1-0 defeat at Vallecano, but sportswriter Jeremy Smith highlighted a contrast between Zidane's response to his situation and that of Bale:

Sunday's loss was just the sixth time that Bale has played the full 90 minutes in La Liga this season and saw him start up front alongside Mariano Diaz in what was a very experimental lineup.

The speedster's star has fallen in Spain since he completed an £85.3 million move to Spain's capital almost six years ago. Bale has encountered considerable injury obstacles in Madrid, while his reluctance to learn fluent Spanish hasn't helped his relationship with fans and the media, per Simon Harrison of i.

Zidane has started Bale in four of the eight league games he's taken charge of since being reappointed Real boss, suggesting the Frenchman is willing to hand his player opportunities before season's end.

The former Galactico was recently ambiguous when asked about Bale's prospects this summer, via Omnisport:

Bale has a contract until the summer of 2023 and is on a contract worth around £350,000 per week after tax. One can understand why he and Barnett might not be in a hurry to leave the Bernabeu, in which case he would likely struggle to attract the same earnings.

Former Tottenham Hotspur hero Bale is a doubtless asset at his best, but all signs in Spain are pointing toward what appears to be an inevitable parting of ways, per The Spanish Football Podcast:

Barnett's latest comments reinforce the notion that Bale isn't looking to leave Real and wants to see out his deal, which could present Zidane with a dilemma following his own remarks on the Real misfit.