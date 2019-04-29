Patrick Maroon's Late Goal Leads Blues to Win vs. Stars; Take 2-1 Series Lead

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2019

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 29: The St. Louis Blues celebrate a goal by Alex Pietrangelo #27 against the Dallas Stars during the third period of Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 29, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The St. Louis Blues took a 2-1 series lead on the Dallas Stars following their 4-3 win Monday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Patrick Maroon scored the winning goal with 1:38 left in the third period.

The Stars played the final 43.3 seconds with a two-man advantage. They had pulled their goalie while Colton Parayko was serving a two-minute penalty for delay of game. The St. Louis penalty kill held firm to preserve the victory.

            

What's Next?

The series stays in Dallas for Game 4 on Wednesday. The puck drops at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Stars will want to avoid dropping their third game. Since 2015, only one team has overcome a 3-1 playoff deficit (the San Jose Sharks over the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round).