Patrick Maroon's Late Goal Leads Blues to Win vs. Stars; Take 2-1 Series Lead

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The St. Louis Blues took a 2-1 series lead on the Dallas Stars following their 4-3 win Monday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Patrick Maroon scored the winning goal with 1:38 left in the third period.

The Stars played the final 43.3 seconds with a two-man advantage. They had pulled their goalie while Colton Parayko was serving a two-minute penalty for delay of game. The St. Louis penalty kill held firm to preserve the victory.

What's Next?

The series stays in Dallas for Game 4 on Wednesday. The puck drops at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Stars will want to avoid dropping their third game. Since 2015, only one team has overcome a 3-1 playoff deficit (the San Jose Sharks over the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round).