Cody Responds to HHH, Alexa-Bayley Twitter Beef, NXT UK Star to Undergo Surgery

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Cody Throws Shade Back at HHH

Triple H famously used part of his D-Generation X Hall of Fame speech to throw shade at AEW, calling it a "pissant company", while also taking ire with Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks having the same Executive Vice President title in AEW as he does in WWE.

Cody heard the insult and is firing back.

In the latest Road to Double or Nothing video, Cody lumps his brother, Dustin, into an Attitude Era that he is trying to "kill" while also throwing shots at Triple H.

"This match is 'generation vs. generation,' I am not here to kill Dustin Rhodes," Cody said.

"I'm here to kill the Attitude Era. My whole class of peers has been compared to these gilded late '90s through the early 2000s for over a decade and it's an utter sham. Sure, you paved the roads for us, but gosh, you set the speed markers at 35 because you're terrified of us putting the f--king foot down on the pedal.

"You mean to tell me some pissant bodybuilder making every match a 'No DQ,' meandering around the crowd, throwing the jib cam at his opponent compares with a Kenny-Okada match? Or some bra and panties spectacular can match up with what the women did last September 1st? Or even Dwayne—as electric as it was—rhyming and raising. Was it really better than what Punk said sitting on that stage?"

The "no DQ" comment was a clear shot at Triple H, whose most recent matches have both been of that variety and admittedly meandering affairs. His marquee tag-team return with Shawn Michaels against Undertaker and Kane in Saudi Arabia was largely panned, as was his WrestleMania 35 slog with Batista.

Cody is promoing here, so there's clearly some character work being done. That said, the best promos always come from a place of truth and Cody landed some shots across the bow here.

Alexa, Bayley, Becky War of Words

Speaking of shots that hit a little too close to home. Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss have been feuding on Twitter since the former made a joke about Bliss' time out of action due to career-threatening concussions earlier this month.

Their feud continued to escalate over the weekend—this time involving Bayley and Sasha Banks. As Bayley and Becky sparred in a war of words, Becky alluded to her beef with Alexa by saying she hopes she doesn't "don't hurt your feelings" in a match build up.

Bayley responded by saying she would never get her feelings hurt on Twitter, a clear shot at Alexa, who responded in kind with a knockout blow.

Bayley and Sasha Banks were famously upset backstage after being informed they were dropping the women's tag-team championships to the Iiconics at WrestleMania. The situation was so bad that Banks has not been seen on WWE programming since the loss, while the team seems to have been broken up in the Superstar Shakeup.

There were reports Banks and Bayley were so angered by the decision they laid on the locker room floor.

So...point Alexa.

Eddie Dennis Out 6 Months With Torn Pectoral

The NXT UK star announced his injury on Twitter:

Dennis missed part of 2018 due to injury as well. After working his way into NXT UK after failing to land a spot in his first tryout in 2017, it's unfortunate that Dennis has been out of action for so much time after finding his footing.