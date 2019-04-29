Ryan Shazier Placed on Reserve/PUP List, Will Not Play in 2019-20 for Steelers

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier will officially miss the 2019 season after being placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List on Monday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The team will still pay him close to $500,000 as he recovers from his spinal cord injury originally suffered in 2017.

Pittsburgh tolled his contract for the 2019 season despite knowing he wouldn't play, allowing him to receive medical insurance through the league and accrue seasons toward his pension.

"We will continue to support Ryan's efforts to return to play," General Manager Kevin Colbert said of the linebacker, per Bob Labriola of the team's official site. "Although he won't be able to help us on the field in 2019, his leadership, insight, and emotional support have always been very valuable to us, and we look forward to his contributions in our pursuit of a championship."

Shazier continues to try to work his way back to the field, but it has been a long road considering he was unable to walk immediately after his injury.

He has posted his progress on social media, most recently completing a box jump earlier this month:

Still, it's clear it will take at least another year if not longer for him to be able to compete in an NFL game.

In the meantime, the Steelers used their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft to select another inside linebacker in Michigan's Devin Bush.