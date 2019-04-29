WWE Stomping Grounds Announced for June 23 with Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

WWE introduced a new pay-per-view, Stomping Grounds, which will be held June 23 in Tacoma, Washington, on Monday.

The Tacoma Dome broke the news of the pay-per-view when announcing ticket sales. The advertisement features a scheduled one-on-one match between Randy Orton and Roman Reigns, though the card is subject to change.

Stomping Grounds will replace Backlash, which was originally scheduled for June 16 before it was canceled. WWE reportedly canceled Backlash because it was scheduled nine days after the next scheduled event in Saudi Arabia, per Steve Bryant of SoCalUncensored.

The scheduling change makes sense from a logistical standpoint. Money in the Bank is May 19. Had WWE attempted to do MITB, the Saudi Arabia show and Backlash, that would have meant three Network events in less than a month. With pay-per-views no longer being split by brand, the build to either the Saudi show or (more likely) Backlash would have been lackluster.

Moving the June pay-per-view back a week gives the writers and performers a little more room to breathe.

The name change could use some explanation. Bryant offered the opinion that WWE wouldn't want an event named "Backlash" so close to the Saudi event, which will receive public backlash given the Saudi government's politics.

That said, "stomping grounds" is what you sarcastically call your high school gym when you return home for the holidays. It's not the most inspiring choice to draw in fans for a major event.