The 1 Trade Every Eliminated Playoff Team Needs to Make This Offseason

2 of 8

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons Get: Mike Conley

Memphis Grizzlies Get: Reggie Jackson, Jon Leuer, Bruce Brown, 2019 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick

The Detroit Pistons got more than they could have asked for from Blake Griffin in 2019-20, as the formerly bouncy finisher completed his transformation into multiskilled, (mostly) ground-bound offensive hub. Griffin was effectively Detroit's point guard, even if Reggie Jackson nominally occupied the position, leading the team in assists while also topping the Pistons in scoring, free-throw attempts and three-point attempts.

Whenever Griffin wasn't on the floor, Detroit's net rating cratered, dropping from a respectable 109.4 points per 100 possessions to 102.1. Though the 10-year vet has been no stranger to injuries during his career, it wouldn't be far-fetched to argue the extreme offensive burden Griffin carried contributed to his late-season physical breakdown—which culminated in arthroscopic knee surgery as soon as the Milwaukee Bucks swept the Pistons out of the playoffs.

Clearly, Detroit needs someone to help Griffin score and create shots for others. And since it is committed to big-money deals for Griffin and Andre Drummond, it shouldn't balk at taking on more high-dollar, relatively short-term salary.

Enter Mike Conley, in whom the Pistons showed interest before the 2019 trade deadline.

Conley fits the Pistons' Griffin-based timeline and would be a colossal upgrade over Jackson on both ends and fill the scoring and facilitating voids on the roster. Maybe banking on both players to stay healthy for two more years (which is how long Conley's contract runs) would be a risk, but the Pistons aren't going anywhere as presently constructed. They might as well double down on veterans with dubious health records.

The Memphis Grizzlies are rebuilding, so they should welcome the chance to get off the $67 million Conley is owed over the next two years. Jackson and Jon Leuer would provide further relief, as both of their deals expire in 2020. If the Grizz wanted to move them during the season for heftier/longer-term salary with picks attached, they could further expand their haul.

The picks might be a sticking point for the Pistons, but at least one first-rounder would have to be involved. Detroit could make its 2019 selection with the intent to include that player in the package for Conley and then be free to offer another first-rounder in 2020 or 2021. The further into the future Detroit goes with its pick offers, the more likely it'll want to include protections. The Conley-Griffin-Drummond mix could go south in a hurry if injuries or decline hit, so a Pistons first-rounder two years from now could wind up being extremely valuable to Memphis.