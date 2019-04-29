Thomas Tuchel Says Neymar 'Must Show Respect' After Appearing to Punch Fan

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has criticised Neymar after the Brazilian's altercation with a fan at Saturday's Coupe de France final.

Making his first start since January, Neymar scored and provided an assist as PSG went 2-0 up against Rennes inside 21 minutes at the Stade de France.



A Presnel Kimpembe own goal and a Mexer strike soon after the hour forced extra time, during which Kylian Mbappe was sent off. Rennes then won on a penalty shootout (6-5) to complete a remarkable turnaround:

As PSG's disappointed players trudged up to collect their medals, Neymar appeared to lash out in anger at someone who seemed to be filming him with his camera phone from the stands:

Ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 clash with Montpellier on Tuesday at Stade De La Mosson, Tuchel condemned the 27-year-old's actions, per the Mirror's Alex Richards: "I did not like it, I did not like it at all. It is not possible to do this sort of thing. Defeat is not easy to accept, but you must show respect. You cannot do that. What I will say is that there are some players who love to win and others who hate to lose."

Neymar now faces the potential of a lengthy ban:

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body slapped Neymar with a three-game Champions League suspension last week for his criticism of match officials in PSG's last-16 exit at the hands of Manchester United:

It was PSG's third successive season losing in the first knockout round of Europe's premier club competition.

Last season, PSG bounced back from their Champions League exit by winning a domestic treble.

They have already won Ligue 1 at a canter this term, but it is the first time since 2013 that PSG have failed to win either of France's major cup competitions. In January, Guingamp eliminated Les Parisiens in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de la Ligue, ending the side's 21-match winning streak in the competition.