Romelu Lukaku on Manchester United Future: 'I Am Not Here to Entertain Rumours'

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has said he doesn't know if he will still be at the club next season.

The Red Devils forward has struggled for form for large spells of the campaign and appears to have failed to develop as a player since moving to Old Trafford from Everton in the summer of 2017.

Lukaku is no longer a guaranteed starter for United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Marcus Rashford often preferred to lead the line. Speculation has started to intensify over a possible summer departure as a result, with James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph saying the Red Devils will listen to offers.

When asked about his future following Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, Lukaku was coy. "I don't know, I am not here to entertain rumours," he said. "I am still under contract."

The striker has been talking up the prospect of a move to Serie A recently. Earlier this month, he told Sky Italia's Lords of Football it would be "a dream" to play in Italy.

Lukaku had a mixed game against his former club at the weekend. There were some bright moments, as the striker was involved in the opening goal and showcased great strength in this duel with Cesar Azpilicueta:

However, for long spells of the game he was a passive presence. Lukaku was caught offside, too static off the ball and failed to use his strengths to unsettle the Blues back four.

Football writer John Brewin commented on one squandered opportunity that the Belgium international should have done better with:

Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports, former United player Gary Neville questioned Lukaku's fitness.

"He was a brilliant performer today, then you say to yourself he always looks tired after one or two big runs," said the former defender, per Jeorge Bird of the MailOnline. "He's [got] a big decision. I've got very little sympathy for anyone who's unfit as a professional footballer."

Miguel Delaney of The Independent also commented on how Lukaku appeared to be struggling with his fitness:

While Lukaku has always been a reliable goalscorer—he has netted 12 times this season in the Premier League—the weaknesses in other aspects of his game have prevented him from becoming one of Europe's elite forwards.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette thinks United will seek to move Lukaku on with that in mind:

While he's now 25 and should be approaching the peak years of his career, the forward has already got a lot of miles on the clock, having debuted for Anderlecht as a 16-year-old.

The fact Lukaku doesn't appear to be in top condition will be a concern for Solskjaer, while the striker's non-committal stance on his future points to a player who may be thinking about his options elsewhere this summer.