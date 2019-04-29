Paul Pogba on Pundits' Criticism of Poor Form: 'They Can Say What They Want'

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said he's paying no attention to the criticism that has come his way in recent weeks.

With the Red Devils in poor form, Pogba has come in for some stick, with former United captain Roy Keane especially critical of him during Sky Sports' coverage of the Manchester derby on Wednesday.

Following the 1-1 draw between United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday, Pogba was asked about some of the flak, per RMC (h/t Rob Dawson of ESPN FC).

"There's no problem," said United's record signing. "They're paid to say things in front of the camera. I'm just focused on what happens on the pitch. They can say what they want, they're paid for that. I'm not paid to speak. I'm paid to be on the pitch and to fight for my team. That's all."

Ahead of the derby, Pogba apologised to supporters in an interview following their 4-0 loss to Everton. Keane was not impressed with what the midfielder had to say:

The United legend then went on to question the character of a number of players at the club:

Pogba's campaign has been full of ups and downs. Under former manager Jose Mourinho his performances were inconsistent and in the final weeks of the Portuguese's tenure Pogba was often on the bench.

The appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reinvigorated the Frenchman, as he went on to enjoy the best run of matches in his United career. Pogba was given freedom from a central position, where he was able to clatter forward and influence the game in dangerous areas.

However, his form has stagnated again and speculation has started to surface over his future. According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid are hopeful of signing Pogba this summer, along with Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.

A report from Spain has indicated Pogba wants the transfer:

Despite his issues this season, there's an argument to be made that the midfielder has been United's most influential player in 2018-19.

While his general play has fluctuated, Pogba has consistently got into goalscoring positions and has been a creative foil for team-mates too. His fellow professionals clearly admire his talents, as the United man was voted into this season's PFA Team of the Year.

His contributions have been key to the Red Devils:

It's set to be an intriguing summer for Pogba, with Madrid's interest in him seemingly intensifying as the weeks go by. Given Zinedine Zidane is in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu and the Red Devils are now outsiders to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, it wouldn't be a shock if the player wanted to move.

For United, moving on a player who may want out for good money may be a smart business this summer. Still, for all his flaws, the club will struggle to find someone who can be as productive as Pogba from a midfield berth.