Raphael Varane 'Will Stay' at Real Madrid, Says Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane said Raphael Varane will remain at the club amid speculation he could leave this summer.

The Frenchman spoke about his compatriot on Sunday after Real slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano, who climbed off the bottom of La Liga with their win.

Per Goal's Dejan Kalinic, he said: "The positive point of this season finale is that Varane will stay."

It was the fourth time in the last six matches that Real have failed to win, and Zidane is eager for the season to be over:

"I've been gone for a while and now I'm back, I do not have any problems with that right now.

"The season has to end, because it's true that we have complications and there's nothing at stake. It's complicated.

"We have to think about the future and finish the last three games well."

Los Blancos are expected to make a number of changes when their disappointing campaign draws to a close, but it seems Varane's departure will not be one of them.

Earlier in April, ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan reported Varane was considering his future at the Santiago Bernabeu amid links to Manchester United and Bayern Munich because he has won everything there is to win with Real.

In 2018, he also became a FIFA World Cup winner with France:

Zidane has previously spoken about his desire to keep Varane at the club:

The 26-year-old could have some competition for his place in the side next season as the club have already agreed a deal for Porto's Eder Militao, 21.

However, club captain Sergio Ramos is now 33. While his experience and leadership will be needed as Real look to rebuild, he's also entering the twilight of his career.

Being part of that rebuild would present a new challenge for Varane, and he's also in line to become their main man at the back in the coming years.

It seems Varane is staying put, so while Ramos will still play an important role at the club, Zidane might look to transition to a new pairing of the Frenchman and Militao once the latter has settled.