WWE Raw Preview: Money in the Bank Reveals and More for April 29 Episode

Credit: WWE.com

The march to Money in the Bank on May 19 continues Monday night on WWE Raw as the red brand continues building matches and stories that will culminate at the hotly anticipated pay-per-view extravaganza.

Alexa Bliss will host a very special A Moment of Bliss in which she will reveal the Raw participants in the event's namesake ladder matches, but that is not all fans can expect from the broadcast.

What will the flagship show have in store for its audience as it continues to rebuild following the Superstar Shake-Up?

Money in the Bank Participant Reveals

Bliss will reveal the men and women that will compete in the annual high-stakes ladder matches at Money in the Bank Monday night and there is some real intrigue as to whom will represent the Raw brand.

On the men's side, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin feel like a given. They are two of the top heels on the brand and legitimate contenders to win the briefcase and challenge Seth Rollins at some point. Two of the more intriguing participants to watch on the men's side are Cedric Alexander and Cesaro.

The Swiss Superman is no stranger to ladder matches and his brute strength and hard-hitting offense would be perfect for a match of this type. Alexander's athleticism and high-risk arsenal would make the match must-see as he seeks to make a name for himself on the main roster.

The women's roster is a bit more depleted after SmackDown made out like a bandit in the Superstar Shake-Up.

Naomi and Natalya feel like sure-things but there are also wildcards like Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan that should not be counted out. The real question is whether Sasha Banks and WWE have been able to repair their fractured relationship in time for The Boss to compete in a match she would almost certainly be a favorite to win.

Of course, all of this is merely speculation. We will see exactly what WWE Creative has in store for the fan-favorite matches Monday when Bliss, herself not a terrible candidate for the latter bout, officially announces the participants.

The Build to a Dream Match

A week ago, AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin to earn a shot at the Universal Championship, held by Seth Rollins. That match brings together two of the very best the industry has to offer for the first time in over a decade. It is the first high-profile, internationally seen match the two will have and a dream match for hardcore wrestling fans who watched the stars develop and grow as performers in small venues across the country before making it big in Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and, of course, WWE.

Monday will represent the first bit of build to their match.

We saw there is very real tension between the competitors, as witnessed in the handshake show of respect they engaged in last week when Rollins forcefully pulled Styles into him.

As is typical of WWE Creative, expect Rollins and Styles to be forced into tag team action as the tired "partners who don't like each other" trope continues well past its sell-by date. They will probably roll until a miscommunication spot threatens their victory and creates a bigger schism between them.

Why? Because Vince Russo thought it was an awesome idea 20 years ago and its the one storytelling crutch Vinnie Mac still leans on.

Still, even with that tired booking method, Rollins vs. Styles will be all kinds of awesome and fans of both guys, and wrestling, in general, should be super stoked to see it at Money in the Bank.

The real question is whether or not WWE can resist turning one of them heel. If not, Styles is the prime candidate.

The Firefly Funhouse

One of the coolest parts of last week's show was the debut of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse.

Taking on the persona of a Mr. Rogers-type, Wyatt was over-the-top nice as he addressed his audience. Hints of the dark, demented and twisted Wyatt reared their ugly heads, though, ultimately making for a creepy and unsettling final product.

And it was awesome.

Here is hoping management does not take social media too seriously and immediately alters its plans for Wyatt. In a company growing staler and staler from a creative standpoint, it was a wholly fresh concept that this writer wants to see play out.

Critics and keyboard warriors be damned.