Cowboys News: Larry Allen Jr. Agrees to Free-Agent Contract; Son of Dallas HOFer

The Dallas Cowboys couldn't have asked for more from Larry Allen Sr. after they selected him in the second round of the 1994 NFL draft, and they are now taking a chance on his son as an undrafted free agent.

According to Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' official website, the NFC East squad agreed to terms on a contract with Harvard offensive lineman Larry Allen Jr. The undrafted free agent is the son of the Hall of Famer, who was an 11-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro selection during his career with the Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

Eatman explained Allen Jr. and the other 12 to 15 unsigned free agents who will join the Cowboys will officially sign prior to the team's rookie minicamp on May 9-11.

The elder Allen spent his first 12 seasons with the Cowboys and won a Super Bowl title. While he joined the 49ers for the last two years of his career, he signed a one-day contract with the team that drafted him so he could officially retire as a Cowboy in 2008.

He is now part of the team’s Ring of Honor and forever a Cowboys icon.

Those are big shoes to fill for Allen Jr., but he is a talented player who was named first-team All-Ivy League twice during his career with Harvard.

He has the chance to join an offensive line that was inconsistent for the Cowboys last season. According to Football Outsiders, the unit was the eighth-best run-blocking line in the league but an ugly 28th in pass protection.

If Allen Jr. can prove he is a capable pass-blocker against NFL competition, he could have a chance to make the roster.