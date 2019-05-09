Dwayne Haskins Agrees to 4-Year Rookie Contract with Redskins

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins have signed their quarterback of the future after agreeing to terms with first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The former Ohio State star has a four-year contract that also comes with a fifth-year option for the 2023 season.

All the pieces seemed to fall into place for Washington at the 2019 NFL draft, with one of the top quarterbacks in the class sliding to No. 15. The organization had been seeking a new franchise quarterback and didn't even need to trade up for one.

On the other hand, Haskins was disappointed at how long it took to come off the board and now is ready to play with a chip on his shoulder:

Motivations aside, the quarterback has already shown what he can do on the field.

Haskins thrived for Ohio State last season when he finally got a chance to start after two years mostly on the sidelines. He finished third in voting for the Heisman Trophy while totaling 4,831 passing yards and 50 touchdowns, plus four more rushing scores.

He displayed a knack for finding receivers all over the field, completing 70 percent of his passes in the process.

This could be exactly what the Redskins need to get the organization back in the right direction after missing the playoffs in three straight seasons.

Haskins will have to battle Case Keenum and Colt McCoy for the Week 1 starting job, but no matter what, he should be on the field before too long.