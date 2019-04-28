Conor McGregor: I Don't Think I'll Ever Be Able to Fully Walk Away from Fighting

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, Conor McGregor poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts fight in Las Vegas. Superstar UFC fighter McGregor has announced on social media that he is retiring from mixed martial arts. McGregor’s verified Twitter account had a post early Tuesday, March 26, 2019, that said the former featherweight and lightweight UFC champion was making a “quick announcement.”(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor isn't planning on calling time on his career as a fighter just yet. The 30-year-old tweeted a message of defiance on Sunday when the question was asked why he would continue:

McGregor hasn't fought since losing by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 back in October.

The aftermath of that bout was mired in controversy when Khabib left the Octagon to attack a member of McGregor's team. Meanwhile, McGregor was struck by a member of Khabib's entourage and both fighters were fined and suspended for their parts in the incident.

Things haven't run smoothly for McGregor since, with the fighter dubbed "The Notorious" delaying a proposed fight against Donald Cerrone scheduled to take place earlier this month.

McGregor's latest words go against his decision to announce his retirement from MMA earlier this month. At the time, UFC President Dana White expressed doubts McGregorwould stay retired.

His words proved prophetic as McGregor announced earlier this month he would return:

Those words came after McGregor posted then deleted a tweet insulting Khabib's wife.

White is already planning on accelerating McGregor's proposed comeback. However, he revealed a proposed meeting in Miami did not take place, although he hopes it can take place in Los Angeles, per MMA Junkie.

Getting McGregor back into the Octagon has obvious merits for White, since the Irishman is never far away from the headlines and represents a major draw. His fighting talent, along with a brash, trash-talking demeanour, makes McGregor the fighter most UFC fans want to see.

Fight fans awaiting a possible return will know there's likely to be no shortage of willing opponents looking to enhance their own reputations by beating the man with a 21-4-0 record.

Related

    Real Winners and Losers of Fight Night 150

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Real Winners and Losers of Fight Night 150

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report

    Greg Hardy Secures 1st UFC Win with 1st-Round TKO

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Greg Hardy Secures 1st UFC Win with 1st-Round TKO

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    Souza's Title 'Promise' Is Anything But

    Why a win at FN 150 on Saturday will keep UFC's middleweight division a chaotic mess

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Souza's Title 'Promise' Is Anything But

    Why a win at FN 150 on Saturday will keep UFC's middleweight division a chaotic mess

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report

    How to Make Supercard Dream Event a Reality

    MMA logo
    MMA

    How to Make Supercard Dream Event a Reality

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report