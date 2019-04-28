Red Sox SP Chris Sale on His 6 Starts: 'I've Sucked' in Every One of Them

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2019

Boston Red Sox's Chris Sale delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Fans haven't been happy watching Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale so far in 2019, but it appears he has an even harsher reaction to his six starts this season.

"I've sucked every one of them," he said after Sunday's loss, per Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald.

After allowing four runs in seven innings in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, Sale now has an 0-5 record with a 6.30 ERA in 30 innings.

   

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Brewers' Yelich Exits with Back Discomfort

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Brewers' Yelich Exits with Back Discomfort

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    April Report Cards for Every Team ✅

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    April Report Cards for Every Team ✅

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Red Sox’s Dustin Pedroia Won’t Have ‘One Regret’ If Unable to Play Again

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Red Sox’s Dustin Pedroia Won’t Have ‘One Regret’ If Unable to Play Again

    Lauren Campbell
    via NESN.com

    Alex Cora Pleased with David Price’s Start vs. Rays Despite 2-1 Loss

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Alex Cora Pleased with David Price’s Start vs. Rays Despite 2-1 Loss

    Chris Grenham
    via NESN.com