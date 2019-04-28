Red Sox SP Chris Sale on His 6 Starts: 'I've Sucked' in Every One of Them

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Fans haven't been happy watching Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale so far in 2019, but it appears he has an even harsher reaction to his six starts this season.

"I've sucked every one of them," he said after Sunday's loss, per Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald.

After allowing four runs in seven innings in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, Sale now has an 0-5 record with a 6.30 ERA in 30 innings.

