2019 NBA Mock Draft: 1st-Round Projections and Predictions for Top Prospects

The excitement of the playoffs is holding the basketball world's attention, but all 30 teams are preparing for the 2019 NBA draft.

Initial scouting reports are being organized and examined, and the ever-important lottery will soon capture the headlines. The ping-pong balls will be selected Tuesday, May 14.

The predraft process continues the following day with the beginning of the star-studded NBA draft combine.

First-round mocks will change notably over the coming weeks, but early versions help understand which prospects most help their perceived stock before the Thursday, June 20.

2019 NBA Mock Draft

1. New York Knicks: Zion Williamson, F, Duke

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ja Morant, G, Murray State

3. Phoenix Suns: RJ Barrett, G, Duke

4. Chicago Bulls: Coby White, G, North Carolina

5. Atlanta Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, F, Virginia

6. Washington Wizards: Jarrett Culver, G, Texas Tech

7. New Orleans Pelicans: Sekou Doumbouya, F, France

8. Memphis Grizzlies: Darius Garland, G, Vanderbilt

9. Atlanta Hawks (from DAL): Cam Reddish, F, Duke

10. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

11. Los Angeles Lakers: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

12. Charlotte Hornets: Romeo Langford, G, Indiana

13. Miami Heat: Kevin Porter Jr., G, USC

14. Boston Celtics (from SAC): Bol Bol, C, Oregon

15. Detroit Pistons: P.J. Washington, F, Kentucky

16. Orlando Magic: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

17. Brooklyn Nets: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga

18. Indiana Celtics: Tyler Herro, G, Kentucky

19. San Antonio Spurs: Goga Bitadze, C, Rep. of Georgia

20. Boston Celtics (from LAC): Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Cam Johnson, F, North Carolina

22. Boston Celtics: Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga

23. Utah Jazz: Keldon Johnson, SF, Kentucky

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Ty Jerome, G, Virginia

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Grant Williams, F, Tennessee

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (from HOU): KZ Okpala, F, Stanford

27. Brooklyn Nets (from DEN): Mfiondu Kabengele, PF/C, Florida State

28. Golden State Warriors: Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF, Iowa State

29. San Antonio Spurs (from TOR): Chuma Okeke, F, Auburn

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Matisse Thybulle, F, Washington

Coby White, G, North Carolina

Although the Chicago Bulls need a true point guard, they should be intrigued with the possibility of adding Coby White's scoring threat.

During his lone campaign at North Carolina, he averaged 16.1 points while shooting 35.2 percent from three-point range. White also dished 4.1 assists per game for the Tar Heels.

Chicago, meanwhile, ranked last in the NBA in triples made and just 20th in long-range percentage. As confident as the Bulls are about Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Otto Porter, they need a perimeter weapon to complement that trio.

White is best suited to contribute as a shooting guard, but he should be a capable secondary ball-handler in the NBA.

Even with an average defensive skill set, White is valuable because of his production on offense.

De'Andre Hunter, F, Virginia

Throughout the 2018-19 college basketball season, mock drafts regularly placed De'Andre Hunter in the top 10. After a few games in March Madness, that status was at least worth revisiting.

But then, the national championship happened.

Hunter exploded for 27 points in Virginia's win, hitting a pair of clutch triples late in regulation and overtime. He finished the contest with four threes, also grabbing nine rebounds while playing tremendous defense on fellow top-10 possibility Jarrett Culver.

"That was a great two-way performance, defensively and offensively, in this game and this setting―and he saved his best for last," said UVA head coach Tony Bennett, per Reid Forgrave of CBS Sports. "That tells you there's something in that young man. He's got more―he's scratching the surface."

Atlanta's only priority should be taking the best player available, and Hunter fits the billing at No. 5.

Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

Since the Grizzlies' selection is only top-eight protected after a trade with the Boston Celtics, there is a possibility Memphis doesn't have a first-round pick. If they do, however, they must seriously consider adding a young piece in the backcourt.

Mike Conley's time in Memphis is nearing its end.

First, the 12-year veteran only has two seasons remaining on his contract, per HoopsHype. So, it's also unlikely a non-contending franchise will cling to an expensive point guard―especially one that has value and could be traded.

Darius Garland only appeared in five games at Vanderbilt but averaged 16.2 points on 53.7 shooting with a 47.8 three-point clip. He tallied 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, too.

As long as his medical report checks out following a meniscus injury, Garland is a worthy top-10 choice.

