Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says David de Gea Error vs. Chelsea 'One of Those Things'

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed David de Gea after the Spanish goalkeeper made another error in Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.

After a well-worked Juan Mata goal in the 11th minute, United looked set to reach half-time in their must-win game against the Blues with a narrow lead.

However, two minutes before the break, Antonio Rudiger unleashed a speculative shot from outside the box which would usually have been easily held by de Gea.

The previously infallible Spaniard has been lacking form of late, though, and he spilled the shot, allowing Marcos Alonso to pounce and equalise:

There were no further goals in the second half, meaning Chelsea strengthened their grip on fourth place, while United look destined to play UEFA Europa League football next season:

When asked afterwards whether he should have dropped de Gea for the game given his string of recent errors, Solskjaer said, per BBC Sport (h/t Football 365):

No. David has been a fantastic keeper at this club, his reaction after [Manchester] City was good and I was confident in him. He knows he could do better with their goal but it’s one of those things again. We did the same against City and started well, but today we never found our rhythm again. We needed the tempo to be higher, with a higher intensity, but we never managed to get that.

Remarkably, despite United having won just two of their last seven games in the Premier League, their hopes of a top-four finish are not completely gone. Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have also dropped multiple points lately:

Solskajer's side must, though, win their final two games of the season against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City.

A victory over Chelsea would have moved them level on points with the Blues, and the hosts started in fine fashion in Manchester on Sunday.

Mata's goal came at the end of a lovely team move and was United's first from open play for weeks:

Without De Gea's error, United would likely have gone on to win the match.

It is no surprise the 28-year-old has received the backing of his manager given De Gea has been responsible for saving United dozens of points over the last few seasons with his consistently immaculate displays.

He is likely desperate for the summer break now, though, as his form has deserted him.