Nino Niederreiter, Hurricanes Beat Islanders to Take 2-0 Series Lead

The Carolina Hurricanes took a 2-0 series lead on the New York Islanders in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs with a 2-1 win Sunday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Warren Foegele tied the game 17 seconds into the third period, and Nino Niederreiter scored what proved to be the winning goal at the 1:05 mark of the final frame.

What's Next?

The series moves to PNC Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday. Only four teams in NHL history have overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the postseason, so the Islanders are essentially facing a must-win situation in Raleigh.

