Nino Niederreiter, Hurricanes Beat Islanders to Take 2-0 Series Lead

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Nino Niederreiter #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes (c) celebrates his goal at 1:05 of the third period against the New York Islanders in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Barclays Center on April 28, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes took a 2-0 series lead on the New York Islanders in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs with a 2-1 win Sunday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Warren Foegele tied the game 17 seconds into the third period, and Nino Niederreiter scored what proved to be the winning goal at the 1:05 mark of the final frame.

             

What's Next?

The series moves to PNC Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday. Only four teams in NHL history have overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the postseason, so the Islanders are essentially facing a must-win situation in Raleigh.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

