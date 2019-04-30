Big3 Basketball League 2019: Draft Time, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The Big3 is back for its third season in 2019 and is expected to be bigger than ever.

The league has a new broadcast partner in CBS and will add four new teams. Aliens are coached by legend Nate Archibald and count Andre Owens, Kendrick Perkins and Shannon Brown as their captains. Coach Reggie Theus will spearhead a Bivouac team led by Josh Smith, Will Bynum and Anthony Morrow. Enemies are coached by Rick Mahorn and count Gilbert Arenas and Perry Jones III as their two captains; Triplets will have Lisa Leslie on the bench, with Joe Johnson, Al Jefferson and Janero Pargo on the court.

With so many new faces being added to the league, the Big3 draft will see even more players trying their hand at making a basketball comeback.

Here's a look at the list of players eligible to be drafted, along with when to watch the event.

Big3 Draft Info

Date: Wednesday, May 1

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: CBS Sports Network

Stream: CBS Sports Network

Notable Potential Draftees

Greg Oden

The former No. 1 overall pick was eligible to be selected in the 2018 Big3 draft but went undrafted. After a return to the court in the 2018 Basketball Tournament, it's possible a team could take a chance on Oden's big body and shot-blocking potential.

Oden looked like a guy who hadn't played much basketball in TBT 2018, with sluggish side-to-side movement and an understandably ginger gait. He also flashed some of the post moves and fluidity that made him look like a surefire superstar.

Three-on-three basketball isn't particularly reliant on bully ball, so Oden could have a tough time finding a team. That said, he's one of the more starry names in the free-agent pool.

Mario Chalmers

Still 32 years old and a year removed from his last NBA stint, Chalmers should wind up finding a team in the draft. He's struggled to make an on-court comeback since suffering an Achilles rupture in March 2016, but his off-the-bounce ability and shot-making skills could make him an attractive name.

Chalmers signed with Virtus Bologna of the Italian Lega Basket Serie A this March but struggled in four appearances. He averaged 8.0 points and 3.3 assists but made 25 percent of his shots.

Eddy Curry

An Eddy Curry sighting! Somehow only 36 years old, the 2001 lottery pick didn't play basketball for a half-decade before signing with the Zhuhai Wolf Warriors in China last year. Odds are he doesn't wind up getting picked up for the same reason as Oden, but it's good to see Curry back in basketball after a disappointing NBA career.

Steve Blake

The four-point line will probably be calling Blake's name all season in the Big3. Blake hasn't played professional basketball since 2016 but should be a natural Big3 fit. His ability to hit shots from beyond the arc will be an asset, and he can still move around a bit at age 39.

Defense, as it was in the NBA, will be an issue for Blake; he's not going to have the foot speed of some of the quicker guys. But he's always been a heady player with a solid stroke, which will give him a place in the league.