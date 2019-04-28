Seahawks GM Schneider: Doug Baldwin's Retirement Decision 'May Be Weeks Away'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 16: Doug Baldwin #89 of the Seattle Seahawks is hit after a catch by Antone Exum #38 of the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The future of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin remains up in the air.

General manager John Schneider said Saturday that Baldwin could still be weeks away from deciding whether he'll retire, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic:

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com also reported Baldwin was weighing retirement:

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

