Seahawks GM Schneider: Doug Baldwin's Retirement Decision 'May Be Weeks Away'

The future of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin remains up in the air.

General manager John Schneider said Saturday that Baldwin could still be weeks away from deciding whether he'll retire, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic:

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com also reported Baldwin was weighing retirement:

