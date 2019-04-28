Seahawks GM Schneider: Doug Baldwin's Retirement Decision 'May Be Weeks Away'April 28, 2019
The future of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin remains up in the air.
General manager John Schneider said Saturday that Baldwin could still be weeks away from deciding whether he'll retire, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic:
Dugar, Michael-Shawn @MikeDugar
A Doug Baldwin resolution may be “weeks” away, Seattle GM John Schneider said. Baldwin is considering retirement following multiple surgeries this offseason.
Ian Rapoport of NFL.com also reported Baldwin was weighing retirement:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From Friday night immediately after the #Seahawks drafted DK Metcalf: The future of WR Doug Baldwin is in doubt, which Seattle has known for some time. He’s weighing retirement. https://t.co/93HlMSrFxY
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Teams That Improved the Most in the Draft