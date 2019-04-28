Massimiliano Allegri Walks out of Interview After Heated Row with Reporter

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri stormed out of an interview after the 1-1 draw against Inter Milan following a furious shouting match with Sky Italia reporter Daniele Adani.

Per Football Italia, Adani has been a fierce critic of the way Italian coaches have been conservative in Europe this season, including Allegri. The former Milan boss fired back on Saturday, telling him he knows little about the "practicality" of the sport and pointing at his six Serie A titles:

"Sometimes you need to improvise and the idea you had in July has to change completely. There is a difference between playing well and winning, but it’s not as small as it seems.

"In Italy, everyone has become a theorist of football and that is a real problem, like you reading your books. Now you shut up and I’ll talk, you don’t know anything about football.

"You just sit there behind the desk, you read your books, but you don’t know anything about the practicality of the sport. I’ve won six Scudetti."

The two then started shouting at each other, before Allegri took out his earpiece and walked off. The shouting match got so loud Inter manager Luciano Spalletti paused his nearby interview with Inter TV and could hardly suppress his laughter (skip to 1:30):

Juventus struggled tremendously against their rivals in the Derby d'Italia on Saturday, falling behind early after a wonder strike from Radja Nainggolan. Wojciech Szczesny made several great saves to keep his team in the match, and Cristiano Ronaldo tied things up in the second half after a great assist from Miralem Pjanic:

It was the latest in a series of uninspiring performances, with the low point coming earlier this month in the UEFA Champions League. After a 1-1 draw in Amsterdam in the first leg, Ajax shocked the Italian champions by winning 2-1 in Turin, knocking them out of the tournament.

European glory was the main objective for the Biaconeri this season, and Allegri received plenty of criticism after the exit. Sportswriter Anthony Barbagello called on the club to bring back Antonio Conte in the summer:

Per Luke Augustus of MailOnline, Allegri has said he'll stay with the club this summer, and Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has also backed the manager, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia).

He's under tremendous pressure from the Italian media, however, and outbursts like the one on Saturday won't help matters.