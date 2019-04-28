NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: TV, Live Stream Guide for Sunday's Bracket

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The second round of the NBA playoffs began Saturday with a matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers. Two more series will get underway Sunday afternoon.

The Raptors took a 1-0 lead over the 76ers with a 108-95 win. Meanwhile, the first round also came to a close Saturday, as the Denver Nuggets notched a Game 7 win over the San Antonio Spurs to become the final team to advance to the second round.

There were no upsets in the first round, as all the higher-seeded teams won each series. That means the eight teams alive in the playoffs are the top four teams from each conference.

Sunday Schedule (All Times ET)

Game 1: Boston at Milwaukee, 1 p.m., ABC or WatchESPN

Game 1: Houston at Golden State, 3:30 p.m., ABC or WatchESPN

Sunday Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks ended a long playoff drought in the first round as they notched their first postseason series win since 2001. They had the best regular-season record in the NBA, then they swept the Detroit Pistons to advance to the second round.

Milwaukee's competition will be tougher in this round as it takes on the Boston Celtics, who swept the Indiana Pacers in the first round.

The Bucks and Celtics were the only two teams to sweep their first-round opponent.

Last year, Milwaukee and Boston played in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Celtics won that series in seven games.

"This is a different team than last year, but at the same time, it never hurts to have a little bit of a chip on your shoulder from last year based off how that series went," Bucks guard Pat Connaughton said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

Milwaukee and Boston have met six times in the postseason, with the Celtics winning five of those series.

In Sunday's second game, the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors will look to get off to a good start against the Houston Rockets, who are led by last year's MVP, James Harden.

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Warriors, who are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, had a surprising first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers, as it took them six games to advance. Golden State lost two home games during that series.

Last year, the Warriors and Rockets met in the Western Conference finals, with Golden State winning in seven games.

Although Houston has been eliminated by Golden State in three of the past four postseasons—with the Warriors winning three NBA championships in that span—it's not backing away from the challenge.

"That's what I want; I want to face them," Rockets center Clint Capela said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "If you want to be a champion, you've got to beat the champion."

One concern for the Warriors is that star guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are both questionable with ankle injuries for Game 1. Both injuries were suffered during Golden State's Game 6 win over Los Angeles on Friday.

According to Nick Friedell of ESPN, Warriors coach Steve Kerr wanted to see how Curry's and Thompson's ankles responded to medical treatment they received Saturday morning before making a decision on whether either will play.