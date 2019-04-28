NBA Mock Draft 2019: Updated Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

Over the last week, eight NBA teams shifted from playoff mode to NBA draft preparations.

That means 22 franchises are now centered on improving their respective rosters for the 2019-20 campaign.

The teams in the lottery picks have eyes on generational talents, but first the May 14 draft lottery has to go in their favor.

For the teams just eliminated from the postseason, they will be looking to fill specific needs or add quality depth in the latter part of the opening round.

2019 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. New York Knicks: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: RJ Barrett, SG, Duke

3. Phoenix Suns: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

4. Chicago Bulls: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

5. Atlanta Hawks: DeAndre Hunter, SF, Virginia

6. Washington Wizards: Cam Reddish, SF, Duke

7. New Orleans Pelicans: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

8. Memphis Grizzlies: Coby White, PG, North Carolina

9. Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas): Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

10. Minnesota Timberwolves: Rui Hachimura, SF/PF, Gonzaga

11. Los Angeles Lakers: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga

12. Charlotte Hornets: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

13. Miami Heat: Keldon Johnson, SF/PF, Kentucky

14. Boston Celtics (from Sacramento): Sekou Doumbouya, PF, Limoges CSP (France)

15. Detroit Pistons: Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

16. Orlando Magic: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

17. Brooklyn Nets: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

18. Indiana Pacers: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky

19. San Antonio Spurs: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

20. Boston Celtics (from Los Angeles Clippers): Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

22. Boston Celtics: Ty Jerome, PG/SG, Virginia

23. Utah Jazz: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington

25. Portland Trailblazers: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Houston): Talen Horton-Tucker, SF, Iowa State

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Denver): KZ Okpala, SF, Stanford

28. Golden State Warriors: Luguentz Dort, SG, Arizona State

29. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto): Grant Williams, PF, Tennessee

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Dylan Windler, SF, Belmont

ACC Could Dominate Top 10 Picks

The ACC stood out as the best conference during the 2018-19 men's college basketball season by producing three No. 1 seeds and the national champion.

As many as six players from the conference's top programs could land in the lottery picks June 20.

Of course we know about the Duke trio of Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish, as well as Virginia star De'Andre Hunter.

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Williamson is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick, while Barrett and Hunter could follow soon after depending on which teams land in the top five.

Reddish isn't as much of a lock as a top-five pick at the moment, but don't expect him to fall too far down draft boards.

Then there is the North Carolina pair of Coby White and Nassir Little, who had great seasons in their own right, but were overshadowed by the other stars on Tobacco Road.

White is more of a pure scorer from the point guard position, and he could fill a need as either the primary or secondary ball-handler on an NBA roster.

Little was one of the top high school recruits coming into college, but it took him a little while to make a significant impact for the Tar Heels.

Little put together a few impressive performances in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, and he could be selected in the top 10 because of his upside.

Even if one of the two North Carolina players are taken in the top 10, the ACC could have half of the top 10 players chosen in the first round.

More Kentucky 1st-Round Picks On The Way

In every year since 2010, at least one first-round pick has come out of Kentucky.

Even when the Wildcats experienced a down year in 2018, they still produced a pair of lottery selections in Kevin Knox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

There's no guarantee a Kentucky player will land in the top 10, but it's looking likely a trio of prospects are selected in the first round.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro and P.J. Washington are the names to watch out of Kentucky this time around.

Washington was the most dominant of the three at the collegiate level, and he proved to be Kentucky's most valuable player in the postseason, even when he was off the court.

Johnson and Herro carry plenty of upside, and as one-and-done prospects, they will be looked at as intriguing prospects to develop.

Washington could be a great fit in the frontcourt for a team at the back end of the lottery after he developed his game during his sophomore season.

Herro is the better shooter of the two one-and-done prospects, and that quality could move him up draft boards in the coming months.

