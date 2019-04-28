NHL Playoffs 2019: TV, Live-Stream Schedule and Stanley Cup Bracket Predictions

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The excitement keeps coming in the NHL playoffs.

Three days into the second round, the two series that have played two games are each tied at one. And the games have by and large been thrilling, not being decided until either late in regulation or overtime.

That was the case again Saturday night, as the Columbus Blue Jackets notched a double overtime road victory over the Boston Bruins to knot their series.

Based on how it has started, the second round should have some competitive series decide which teams will advance to the conference finals.

2nd-Round Schedule

Sunday, April 28

Game 2: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m., NBC

Game 2: Colorado at San Jose, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Monday, April 29

Game 3: St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Tuesday, April 30

Game 3: Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 3: San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Wednesday, May 1

Game 3: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: St. Louis at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Thursday, May 2

Game 4: Boston at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Friday, May 3

Game 4: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 5: Dallas at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Saturday, May 4

Game 5: Columbus at Boston, 7:15 p.m., NBC

Game 5: Colorado at San Jose, TBD*

Sunday, May 5

Game 5: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*

Game 6: St. Louis at Dallas, TBD*

Monday, May 6

Game 6: Boston at Columbus, TBD*

Game 6: San Jose at Colorado, TBD*

Tuesday, May 7

Game 6: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, TBD*

Game 7: Dallas at St. Louis, TBD*

Wednesday, May 8

Game 7: Columbus at Boston, TBD*

Game 7: Colorado at San Jose, TBD*

Game 7: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*

*If necessary. Games can be streamed live on NBC Sports Live. All Times ET.

Current Playoff Picture

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Like the Blue Jackets-Bruins series, the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues are tied at one after Dallas' 4-2 road win Saturday.

The Blues opened that series with a win Thursday, but the Stars used a three-goal first period to win Game 2 and even the series.

"It's not going to be easy," St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington said, according to NHL.com's Louie Korac. "These teams are here for a reason. Both are good and both can play. We're going on the road tied 1-1."

The Stars and Blues each won a six-game series in the first round, and they are two of the best teams from the Central Division. It's not surprising that their series is tied, and it likely could be one that goes seven games.

The Blue Jackets swept the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round, but they dropped Game 1 of their second-round series against the Bruins on the road. However, they bounced back in Game 2, as center Matt Duchene scored early in the second overtime period to end it.

"You don't want to lose two in a row," Columbus coach John Tortorella said, according to NHL.com's Matt Kalman. "I'm not getting off the mindset that our team has as far as just get ready to play the next game. We win this game. I hope they have a ball tonight, and they should. They should feel really good about themselves."

The Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks have 1-0 leads in their respective series. Both teams had long first-round series, and they carried over the momentum from their victories into their first games of the second round.

The Hurricanes bested the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in seven games. Two days after that series ended, Carolina went on the road and notched an overtime win over the New York Islanders to open the second round.

The Sharks also played a seven-game series in the first round, knocking out the Vegas Golden Knights. Three days after their Game 7 win, they hosted the Colorado Avalanche and won Game 1 by a 5-2 scoreline.

Those series are both set to resume Sunday.