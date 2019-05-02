6 WWE Superstars Who Could Become Paul Heyman Guys Along with Brock Lesnar

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Paul Heyman has been an incredibly valuable asset to WWE over the years, with his work as an on-screen manager possibly being the most important aspect.

In particular, Brock Lesnar owes his continued presence in WWE to Heyman's work as his advocate.

Could you imagine how much harder it would be to push storylines if Heyman weren't making appearances in Lesnar's absence and cutting promos to build feuds? The past few years would have been impossible.

Lesnar's future is in question, as his next appearance could be anything from the next event in Saudi Arabia to never. There's no telling whether or when he will return, particularly as his MMA career may be over, which could indicate that he will retire from wrestling too.

At the very least, his absence opens the door for Heyman to find something else to do and to put his skills to use by partnering up with someone else.

While some would be quick to toss aside the idea and say there's no need for another Paul Heyman guy, let's play devil's advocate and look at the roster to see who might be a good fit if WWE decides to go down this path.