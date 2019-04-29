Robert Roode and the Best and Worst of WWE's New Tweaks to Superstar Gimmicks

7 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

This section contains spoilers for upcoming episodes of WWE programming that has yet to air, so you are hereby warned to stay away from this part if you do not want to know what happens!

Sanity as a stable was fractured in the Superstar Shake-up with Eric Young going to Raw, Killian Dain seemingly remaining on SmackDown and Nikki Cross still not being advertised as having an official brand.

Alexander Wolfe had always been the member of the group that had the least amount of spotlight shined on him and his future in WWE was in question after he tweeted a goodbye message.

But that was a ruse to play on the number of Superstars leaving WWE for other endeavors.

Instead, Wolfe has made the switch over to NXT UK during the most recent tapings, wherein he has joined the new stable called Imperium.

Alongside Walter and European Union's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner, this quartet will surely be the dominant force in NXT UK for the time being.

That is a fantastic tweak to Wolfe's character, as he can simultaneously strengthen the NXT UK roster and become a bigger fish in a smaller pond for his own career.

There was virtually no chance he would succeed on his own had he stayed on SmackDown or moved to Raw, nor would he and Dain have been a noteworthy tag team, as they couldn't do that even with their mouthpiece still guiding them.

Wolfe was on the fast-track to being released and with this move to NXT UK, he is now in the biggest group on the brand that will have the most attention drawn to it. Talk about an upgrade!

Of course, it remains to be seen just how this will all play out, as those episodes have yet to air, but in theory alone, this is already one of WWE's best tweaks made to any of its characters in recent weeks.

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.