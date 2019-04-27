Video: Watch Drake Tell 76ers 'Get the F--k Outta Here' During Raptors Game 1

Video: Watch Drake Tell 76ers 'Get the F--k Outta Here' During Raptors Game 1April 28, 2019
Somebody might want to inform Drake it's only the first game of the Toronto Raptors' playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
After Kawhi Leonard found Danny Green for a three-pointer to put the Raptors up 16 in the third quarter of Saturday's game, Drake had a very NSFW celebration directed toward the Sixers, appearing to tell Philadelphia's players to "get the f--k outta here."
Earlier in the night, Drake pumped Leonard up when the three-time All-Star put Jimmy Butler in the spin cycle and finished with a layup.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Kawhi hit a nasty combo in transition and Drake said: "he can't guard you" https://t.co/Y1j7ydypzi
Drake's excitement is understandable because the Raptors have a genuine path to the NBA Finals after years of getting blocked by LeBron James. He just may want to wait to break out the big guns in his celebrations, lest he become the next Spike Lee.
