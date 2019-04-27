Video: Watch Drake Tell 76ers 'Get the F--k Outta Here' During Raptors Game 1

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2019

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 27: Singer Drake smiles from his court side seat during Game One of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on April 27, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Somebody might want to inform Drake it's only the first game of the Toronto Raptors' playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

After Kawhi Leonard found Danny Green for a three-pointer to put the Raptors up 16 in the third quarter of Saturday's game, Drake had a very NSFW celebration directed toward the Sixers, appearing to tell Philadelphia's players to "get the f--k outta here."

Earlier in the night, Drake pumped Leonard up when the three-time All-Star put Jimmy Butler in the spin cycle and finished with a layup.

Drake's excitement is understandable because the Raptors have a genuine path to the NBA Finals after years of getting blocked by LeBron James. He just may want to wait to break out the big guns in his celebrations, lest he become the next Spike Lee.

