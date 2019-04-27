Giants GM: 'I Know for a Fact' 2 Teams Would've Taken Daniel Jones Before No. 17

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Two days after making Daniel Jones the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, general manager Dave Gettleman explained why the New York Giants had to take the quarterback at that point.

Gettleman told reporters after the draft ended Saturday other teams were in on Jones before the Giants made their second pick at No. 17 overall.

"I know for a fact there were two teams who would have taken (Jones) before 17..." he said. "It wasn't easy for me to pass up Josh Allen. It was very, very difficult. But I think that much of Daniel Jones and his future as an NFL QB."

The selection of Jones was met with widespread criticism, including from the back page of the New York Post:

Gettleman didn't ease the concerns of Giants fans when he floated the possibility of Jones sitting behind Eli Manning for three years.

"Maybe we're going to be the Green Bay model where (Aaron) Rodgers sat for three years," Gettleman told reporters Thursday night. "Who knows? It's one of those deals where it doesn't make a difference what position it is. You can never have too many good players at one position."

Jones was the second quarterback drafted after Kyler Murray went No. 1 overall to the Arizona Cardinals. The Duke standout threw for 8,201 yards, 52 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in three seasons as a starter in college.

The Giants are banking on Jones being their franchise quarterback whenever he takes over for Manning. If he becomes the player Gettleman and the rest of the organization believe him to be, no one will have a problem with him being selected sixth overall.