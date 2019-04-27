Last Chance U Star Dakota Allen Picked by Rams in 7th Round of 2019 NFL Draft

John Weast/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their business by selecting Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen with the 37th pick of the seventh round Saturday.

Allen had 73 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in his final season with the Red Raiders.

Many fans will remember the Humble, Texas, native from the year he spent at East Mississippi Community College, during which the Netflix series Last Chance U followed the program.

Texas Tech had dismissed Allen in May 2016 after he was charged with second-degree burglary. The charge was later dropped and Allen enrolled at East Mississippi CC.

"There's not much to do in Scooba except get better at football and pray," he wrote in a piece for the Players' Tribune. "I spent a lot of my time there doing both. In fact, I think it was finding my faith while I was there that truly helped me turn things around and start the process of forgiving myself."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Allen as the No. 22 linebacker in the 2019 draft class, comparing him to Rams inside linebacker Micah Kiser.