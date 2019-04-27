Report: Derrius Guice Coming Along Slowly in Recovery from Torn ACL Knee Injury

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Washington running back Derrius Guice is "coming along a little bit slower than some people would like" while rehabbing a knee injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t Rotoworld's Raymond Summerlin).

The 2018 second-round pick missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL suffered during a preseason game last August.

The injury led to Washington signing 2012 NFL MVP Adrian Peterson to a one-year deal less than a month before the season opener. The 34-year-old re-signed with the team last month after running for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns last year.

Retaining Peterson allows Guice to take his time as he works his way back from injury.

In a diary entry on the team's official website in February, Guice appeared to be optimistic about where he was in the rehab process, saying he was "right there." While he declined to put a timeline on things, the 5'11", 225-pound running back noted he was "still strong as an ox."

He has also shared video updates of the work he has putting in:

That had ESPN fantasy football expert Matthew Berry believing the former LSU star was poised for a big year:

Washington added to its crowded backfield by taking former Stanford star Bryce Love with the 10th pick of the fourth round Saturday. Like Guice, though, Love is recovering from a torn ACL, with his occuring in December.

ESPN.com's Mike Clay pointed out Jay Gruden and Co. will have no shortage of options in the backfield to choose from when everyone is healthy:

NBC Sports' JP Finlay reported last month that the team was planning on having the second-year player being a "full go" for training camp.

Guice, who has been clocked in the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds, managed a pair of 1,200-yard, double-digit touchdown seasons in three years at LSU. If the Louisiana native is healthy come Week 1, he and Peterson figure to carry the majority of the workload in the backfield.